After two years of being in a pandemic, the world has gone through many changes and restrictions to limit the transmission of COVID. Funerals were no different.

Mark Roth, one of the owners of the Thomas Family Funeral Home, says they’re taking parts that require in-person attendance out.



“We’ve made adjustments to live streaming services so that somebody that couldn’t make it during the pandemic can now attend in addition to accessing our website for that content, for an obituary, to send a message of sympathy or condolence,” said Roth. “They’ve also been able to access flower pictures if they wanted.”

And because of the pandemic, he says funeral services had to adjust.



“We become more flexible to serve a families’ needs whatever the need arises,” said Roth. “Every family’s different and every service is as unique as they are.”

With the hospitalization and deaths from COVID going down, you might think the amount of funeral services is going down — but Roth says it’s about the same.

He says that while some people had smaller funerals during the peak of the pandemic, others are waiting to have services now.



“We were able to handle what was presented to us with the guidelines that we were given,” said Roth. “So we’re seeing some families that just decided they wanted to wait. There maybe was a circumstance that required them to do so.”

Something that did change, however, was the size of a small gathering.

“A smaller funeral used to be 50 or less people,” said Roth. “Now it’s maybe 30 or less. So you are seeing a percentage drop in that, but on the other side of that we’ve had large gatherings as well.”

He thinks attendance will increase as people continue to feel more comfortable in large gatherings.

Roth says the funeral home will more than likely continue to live stream funeral services as a way to keep up with the times.