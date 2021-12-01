Minot clinic now offering rapid COVID-19 test

More and more places are offering rapid COVID-19 tests with results in as little as 30 minutes.

Minot Health Clinic is now offering the service to those in the area.

Until now, the clinic offered its service to Canadian tourists who needed the test in order to go across the border.

The service is now targeted at anyone who needs a quick test for travel purposes.

Testing is free at designated pharmacies and health facilities but could take up to a 72-hour wait time for results.

The family nurse practitioner and owner of Minot Health Clinic says this is a great option for those who cannot wait.

“There’s people traveling all over the world that are living here, around here that are just needing to get that PCR testing so it’s not just for Canadians, we’re offering it for anybody who is in need of this type of service,” said Trisha Fennern.

The rapid tests at the Minot Health Clinic cost $150 and are available by appointment only.