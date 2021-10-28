Minot Public Library cancels in-person programming due to COVID concerns

An area library has canceled its in-person programming for the rest of the year.

The Minot Public Library made the announcement this week after a patron tested positive for the coronavirus and close contacts among staff.



With anywhere from five to seven in-person activities a week, the library will still have take-and-make kits and crafts starting next week.



The library director says she hopes more people will take advantage of the at-home programming.

“We really do not want to see the library be an epicenter of any sort of outbreak, even if it’s a small one, we don’t want that to be what happens at our programs but we also don’t have the largest staff and in order to provide the programs and service that we do, which is so much more than in-person programming, we have to have staff here to do it,” Janet Anderson said.



The last children’s program is a Halloween puppet show this Saturday and the last all-ages event is next Sunday, Nov. 7.