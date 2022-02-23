Nearly 73 percent of Americans are immune to the omicron variant and that could rise to 80 percent in March, according to a recent Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation Model.

While there’s been a surge of omicron cases over the last few months.

“The numbers are coming down,” said Infectious Diseases and Epidemiology Director at the North Dakota Department of Health Michelle Dethloff. “That’s something that is encouraging. We did expect that. All the epidemics and pandemics that happened, what comes up, must come down too.”

As the new data suggests, many Americans are immune to the omicron variant due to being vaccinated or from being previously infected.

This means they are less likely to get the virus or have a shorter, milder case.



“People still need to be aware of what’s going on and where we’re at with COVID in this state,” said Dethloff. “And what’s happening in the communities. Like I said, the vaccine is still out there, but there’s other things people can do.”

Things like still masking up in public places, especially if you are immunocompromised.



“Wearing masks like indoor public settings, even vaccinated individuals,” said Dethloff.

With more relaxed COVID restrictions, a Minot resident says he’s remembering how things used to be — not too long ago.

“We used to go out in a big group of like five to eight of us like every week at least and I cut it down to like, for like months it was me and one person because we both worked like without working with other people,” said Zachary Whalen.

He says it feels good to know more people are getting vaccinated.

Dethloff says having lower numbers of COVID cases and hospitalizations helps take some of the strain off of hospital staff.