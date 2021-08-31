Montana rule urges schools to give parents say on masks

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte has announced a rule encouraging schools to give parents final say on whether children should wear masks in schools. The announcement came Tuesday after several large school districts in the state implemented mask requirements for all students.

The U.S. Department of Education opened on Monday civil rights investigations into five Republican-led states that have banned or limited mask requirements in schools.

The department says the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions.

Gianforte says that masking in schools is based on inconclusive research and could damage student health.

The Centers for Disease Control recommend universal masking in schools.