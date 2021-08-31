Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Montana rule urges schools to give parents say on masks

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte has announced a rule encouraging schools to give parents final say on whether children should wear masks in schools. The announcement came Tuesday after several large school districts in the state implemented mask requirements for all students.

The U.S. Department of Education opened on Monday civil rights investigations into five Republican-led states that have banned or limited mask requirements in schools.

The department says the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions.

Gianforte says that masking in schools is based on inconclusive research and could damage student health.

The Centers for Disease Control recommend universal masking in schools.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Top Stories

More Top Stories

COVID-19 LINKS

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories