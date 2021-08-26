Coronavirus
ND medical community urging people to get vaccinated in letter

Various groups in North Dakota are urging people to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

The North Dakota Medical Association, Hospital Association, North Dakota Long Term Care Association and the Nurses Association together released a letter asking people to get their shot, especially with rising cases.

Also in the letter, they warned people about the Delta variant and the dangers that come along with it.

One part reads: “Vaccines are by far the safer approach compared to the risks of contracting the disease.”

