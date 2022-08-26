BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — New COVID-19 cases in North Dakota continue to drop, according to the latest weekly data from the North Dakota Department of Health released Friday.

For the week of August 19-25, new cases totaled 1,401, down 170 cases from the week before.

A total of 263,918 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the North Dakota since the health department began tracking the numbers in March 2020.

Since the start of 2022 and through July 31, a total of 219 people have died where COVID is listed as the leading cause of death, according to the most recent health department data posted online.

COVID numbers hit their highest mark during the week of January 14-20, when 15,842 cases were reported.

Admissions to North Dakota hospitals involving COVID-19 case totaled 92 during the week, down 22 from last week.

New COVID-19 cases by select counties during the week of August 19-25:

Cass County: 341

Burleigh County: 218

Grand Forks County: 145

Ward County: 100

Morton County: 57

Williams County: 55

Rolette County: 55

Stark County: 42

The health department compiles its weekly COVID data on a time frame that runs from the previous Friday to the current Thursday. The data is then reported weekly on Fridays.

You can find more COVID information at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.