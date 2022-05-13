New COVID-19 cases in North Dakota continue to rise, according to the latest weekly data from the North Dakota Department of Health released Friday.

For the week of May 6-12, 2022, new cases totaled 723, up 110 from the week before.

A total of 242,462 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the North Dakota since the health department began tracking the numbers in March 2020.

Since the start of 2022 and through April 30, a total of 191 people have died where COVID is listed as the leading cause of death, according to the most recent health department data posted online.

COVID numbers hit their highest mark during the week of January 14-20, when 15,905 cases were reported.

New COVID-19 cases by select counties during the week of May 6-12:

Cass County: 236

Grand Forks County: 76

Burleigh County: 44

Ward County: 38

Rolette: 23

Morton County: 14

Stark County: 13

Williams County: 9

The health department compiles its weekly COVID data on a timeframe that runs from the previous Friday to the current Thursday. The data is then reported weekly on Fridays.

You can find more COVID information at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.