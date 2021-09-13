NDDoH seeing higher vaccination rates in eastern North Dakota than in western

North Dakotans living on the east side of the state are getting the COVID-19 vaccine at a higher rate than those living on the west side.
According to Department of Health’s Immunization Director Molly Howell, 77.5 percent of residents 18 and over in Nelson County have received at least one dose, while only 14.2 percent of Slope County residents have received one dose.
The North Dakota Department of Health says there could be a number of reasons why, including access to healthcare, hesitancy or thinking they aren’t at risk.
Howell says they are providing science-based information for people to make an educated decision.
“We’ve been hosting town halls every couple of weeks both on vaccination, but also the Delta variant and testing and treatment. So people have a good science base as to what’s the most current information regarding COVID-19 illness and vaccination,” explained Howell.
Howell says people should also speak with their own doctor about all the available options.