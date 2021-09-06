NDDoH to host live Town Hall on COVID testing, treatments

Coronavirus
The North Dakota Department of Health will host a live Town Hall on Tuesday to discuss COVID-19 testing and treatment.

Topics will include testing, monoclonal antibody treatment and Ivermectin.

Joshua Ranum, MD, West River Regional Medical Center; Molly Howell, MPH, North Dakota Department of Health; Kirby Kruger, North Dakota Department of Health; and Christie Massen, PhD, MS, MLS(ASCP), North Dakota Department of Health, will be in attendance.

The Town Hall begins at 12:30 p.m. You can watch by clicking here.

