New study says COVID-19 can lead to heart problems, high blood pressure

As health experts continue to research the short- and long-term effects of COVID-19, a new study says the virus can lead to heart problems.

According to Johns Hopkins University, when someone contracts the virus, their immune system sometimes attacks healthy tissue, including the heart.

The virus can also attack cells forming the lining in the blood vessels, leading to high blood pressure.

Dr. Charles Lenz from Sanford Health says he sees patients with symptoms long after they’ve recovered from the virus.

“We certainly see patients suffering from rampant inflammation related to COVID have effects on their heart that are likely not related to direct infection of the heart with the virus, but rather the body’s response to that virus,” said Lenz.

