No deaths, 144 new cases of COVID-19 in ND, active cases statewide are 2,084

The North Dakota Department of Health Monday morning confirmed 144 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on August 29, bringing the total positives since testing began to 116,977.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 2,084 as of August 29, up 10 cases from August 29.

The last time active positives were this high was Decemeber 21, 2020, when 2,067 active cases were reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,409. They declined to 120 by July 5, but have been steadily rising since then.

Of the 144 new positives on August 28:

43 were in Burleigh County

24 were in Cass County

10 were in Ward County

17 were in Morton County

6 were in Williams County

3 were in McKenzie County

9 were in Stark County

No deaths were reported on August 29. The North Dakota Department of Health says it no longer publicly provides COVID-19 death information by sex, age, and location.

Increase of West Nile Virus cases reported in North Dakota

A total of 1,560 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,275 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 271 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 14 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 113,333 people are considered recovered from the 116,977 positive cases, an increase of 123 people from August 28.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on August 29 (123) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (144).

Hospitalizations

88 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of August 29, which was 5 more people than reported on August 28. A total of 4,638 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Breakthrough Infections and Hospitalizations

As of August 29, the total number of North Dakotans fully vaccinated stands at 318,181. A total of 1,764 people who were fully vaccinated got COVID-19.

A total of 116 people who were fully vaccinated and tested postive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized .

More on this data can be found directly on the NDDoH website by clicking here.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 61 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.