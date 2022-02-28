The North Dakota Department of Health Monday morning confirmed 24 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on February 27, bringing the total positives since testing began to 238,053.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1,103 as of February 27, down 00 cases from February 26.

Active cases haven’t been this low since August 16, 2021, when 1,176 were reported.

Active positives first peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,455. They declined to 202 by July 5, 2021, but had been rapidly rising in 2022, peaking at a record-high of 12,021 on January 21. Since January 28, active positives have been falling quickly.

Of the 24 new positives on February 27:

8 were in Burleigh County

2 were in Cass County

2 were in Williams County

2 were in Stark County

1 was in Ward County

1 was in Grand Forks County

1 was in Morton County

No new deaths were reported on February 27. The North Dakota Department of Health says it no longer publicly provides COVID-19 death information by sex, age, and location.

The most deaths in a month from COVID-19 came in November 2020, when 500 people died.

A total of 2,192 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 234,758 people are considered recovered from the 238,053 positive cases, an increase of 127 people from February 26.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on February 27 (127) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (24).

Hospitalizations

68 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of February 27, down 1 from February 26. A total of 7,795 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Breakthrough Infections and Hospitalizations

As of February 27, the total number of North Dakotans with up-to-date vaccinations stands at 405,451. A total of 50,956 people who were fully vaccinated have later tested positive for COVID-19. These are known as “breakthrough cases.”

A total of 1,012 people who were fully vaccinated and later tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized. These are called “breakthrough hospitalizations.”

More on this data can be found directly on the NDDoH website by clicking here.

Reinfections

As of February 27, there have been 12,883 reinfections of COVID-19 since June 27, 2021. The NDDoH does not report whether these individuals who became reinfection were vaccinated.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 81 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

The data includes only clinically verified tests, so in-home tests are not included in the numbers.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.