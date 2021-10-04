No deaths, 279 new cases of COVID-19 in ND, active cases statewide are 3,912

The North Dakota Department of Health Monday morning confirmed 279 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on October 3, bringing the total positives since testing began to 134,063.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 3,912 as of October 3, down 67 cases from October 2.

The last time active positives were this high was December 10, 2020, when 3,899 active cases were reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,419. They declined to 140 by July 5, but have been steadily rising since then.

Of the 279 new positives on October 3:

84 were in Burleigh County

48 were in Cass County

30 were in Morton County

22 were in Ward County

18 were in Stark County

10 were in Grand Forks County

10 were in Williams County

No new deaths were reported on October 23 The North Dakota Department of Health says it no longer publicly provides COVID-19 death information by sex, age, and location.

A total of 1,621 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,329 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 278 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 4 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 128,530 people are considered recovered from the 134,063 positive cases, an increase of 386 people from October 2.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on October 3 (386) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (279).

Hospitalizations

157 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of October 3, up 3 from October 2. A total of 5,300 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Breakthrough Infections and Hospitalizations

As of October 3, the total number of North Dakotans fully vaccinated stands at 341,376. A total of 5,619 people who were fully vaccinated tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 254 people who were fully vaccinated and tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized.

More on this data can be found directly on the NDDoH website by clicking here.

Reinfections

As of October 3, there have been 635 reinfections of COVID-19 since June 27, 2021. The NDDoH does not report whether these individuals who became reinfection were vaccinated.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 67 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.