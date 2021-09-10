No deaths, 635 new cases of COVID-19 in ND, active cases statewide are 3,093

The North Dakota Department of Health Friday morning confirmed 635 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on September 9, bringing the total positives since testing began to 121,849.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 3,093 as of September 9, up 148 cases from September 8.

The last time active positives were this high was December 12, 2020, when 3,281 active cases were reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,409. They declined to 120 by July 5, but have been steadily rising since then.

Of the 635 new positives on September 9:

104 were in Cass County

109 were in Burleigh County

34 were in Grand Forks County

30 were in Stutsman County

48 were in Stark County

33 were in Ward County

36 were in Morton County

No deaths were reported on September 9. The North Dakota Department of Health says it no longer publicly provides COVID-19 death information by sex, age, and location.

A total of 1,571 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,286 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 272 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 13 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 117,185 people are considered recovered from the 121,849 positive cases, an increase of 488 people from September 8.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on September 9 (488) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (635).

Hospitalizations

114 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of September 9 up 3 from September 8. A total of 4,854 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Breakthrough Infections and Hospitalizations

As of September 9, the total number of North Dakotans fully vaccinated stands at 326,787. A total of 2,591 people who were fully vaccinated tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 151 people who were fully vaccinated and tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized.

More on this data can be found directly on the NDDoH website by clicking here.

Reinfections

As of September 9, there have been 300 reinfections of COVID-19 since June 27, 2021. The NDDoH does not report whether these individuals who became reinfection were vaccinated.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 63 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.