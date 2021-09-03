North Dakota agencies submit proposals for federal COVID aid

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota agencies have submitted proposals on how to spend $1 billion of federal coronavirus aid the state has received. Republican Gov. Doug Burgum asked the agencies for the proposals as a way to set priorities for the money.

The proposals show a wish list totaling nearly $5 billion. North Dakota’s 11 public colleges and universities have $917 million in requests.

The Commerce Department, which oversees tourism and economic development, has the biggest request for money at $922 million.

Officials say they are still awaiting federal guidance on how the money may be spent. The Legislature, which controls spending on state government, will eventually decide where the money goes.