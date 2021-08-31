North Dakota contact tracers seeing an increased workload

Coronavirus
With more and more people testing positive for COVID-19, contact tracers are also seeing an increase in their workload.

The Director of Field Services with the North Dakota Department of Health says cases piling up affects how quickly they can contact people for case investigation.

He says their goal is to reach out to people within 24 hours of testing positive.

The department even moved its staff around in order to work more efficiently, conducting these case investigations.

He says they’re finding people are refusing to answer the phone or any questions — which affects the larger mitigation plan.

“We could potentially stop the transmission cycle. It’s not going to be perfect. We’re not going to reach everyone, but if we could stop two or three components of it eventually that virus is going to run out of room,” said Brenton Nesemeier.

Throughout the state, there are 475 people participating in the contact tracing program.

