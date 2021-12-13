North Dakota COVID-19 update

The omicron variant has not been detected yet in the state, but health officials say they’re keeping a close eye on things.

Across North Dakota, there are 2,236 active cases of the coronavirus and those with the Upper Missouri Health District said increases in both vaccinations and cases have been occurring.

Health experts say they hope people will continue with vaccinations and boosters because studies are showing it as a defense against the new variant.

“It is showing that it has had a couple of breakthroughs, that’s why we are promoting to get the booster, but it has really lowered the numbers of severe cases, hospitalizations and even deaths,” said Juliet Artman, with UMHDU said.

Statewide nearly 379,000 North Dakotans are fully vaccinated.