North Dakota lawmakers to pitch uses for coronavirus funds

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota lawmakers have scheduled six meetings for October to consider adjustments to the state budget and discuss how to spend the state’s $1 billion in federal coronavirus aid.

Gov. Doug Burgum said Thursday that he wants to spend the aid quickly on infrastructure, economic development and other projects to avoid inflation and rising construction costs.

Legislative leaders say they agree with some of the themes in Burgum’s spending blueprint, but that the spending plan could differ significantly from the governor’s proposal.

The Legislature controls state government spending and will eventually decide how the money is spent.

