Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

North Dakota officials forced to cut back on COVID case work

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The recent surge in COVID-19 cases is forcing North Dakota health officials to cut back on investigations and they are encouraging people who test positive to isolate on their own.

The state Department of Health says it will continue to monitor virus cases for K-12 students, higher education students, people over age 55, and people in health care facilities, long-term care and congregate settings.

Others may not be contacted by case workers but should still follow isolation protocols.

Johns Hopkins University researchers say the rolling average of daily new cases in North Dakota has increased by 291% over the past two weeks.

One in every 97 people in the state tested positive in the past week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Sports News

More Local Sports

Latest State News

See More State News

Latest National News

More National News

COVID-19 LINKS

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Featured on KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories