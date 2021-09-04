North Dakota ranks 45th in the U.S. for fully vaccinated residents

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota ranks 45th in the country in the percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated and officials say the numbers are particularly worrisome in the western part of the state.
There are 22 counties, all in the eastern third of the state, with vaccination rates of at least one dose between 50% and 60%.
Of the remaining 31 counties, only two have rates more than 50%, with many numbers much lower than that.
That is quickly translating into higher incidents of COVID-19.
Republican Gov. Doug Burgum says politicization of the virus has led to the “death of the expert” and people don’t know who to trust about vaccines. He suggests people talk with their doctors.