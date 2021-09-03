North Dakota State Hospital limits visitors due to increase in COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus
North Dakota State Hospital in Jamestown announced visitor restrictions Friday morning. No visitors are currently allowed on campus.  

The hospital will assess the risk to patients and staff for COVID-19 transmission and evaluate visitation policies on an ongoing basis.

Items for patients can be dropped off at the main entrance of the LaHaug building. Patients can continue to communicate with friends and family by phone, online, or through special arrangements in specific situations.

The hospital is following health and safety recommendations, conducting on-site temperature checks and health screenings, and holding regularly scheduled COVID-19 testing events for all patients and team members. Masks remain required on campus.

