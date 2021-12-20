Omicron variant confirmed in North Dakota

The South African doctor who alerted officials of the possibility of a new variant, later named omicron, said the “unusual but mild” symptoms were what caught her attention. (Photo: Getty Images)

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) has confirmed four cases of the COVID-19 omicron variant in the state.

Two cases were confirmed in Ward County, one in Burleigh County, and one in Cass County. All four cases were identified in individuals under the age of 50.

Two cases had traveled together to another state and two cases have no travel noted. Three of the four individuals had completed two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine but had not received booster doses.

One case was not vaccinated. None of the individuals have been hospitalized.