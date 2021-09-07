Rapid COVID-19 testing resumes in Williston

The City of Williston will resume community BinaxNOW Rapid Antigen screening events throughout the month of September beginning Monday, September 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This walk-in testing event is open to the public, aged 18 and older, that are asymptomatic (showing no signs and symptoms of COVID-19) and will be held in the former Sloulin Airport hangar at 408 Airport Road.

Individuals wishing to access the testing site can enter from 42nd Street West and turn on 6th Avenue West or can approach the hangar from 38th Street West. Posted signage will provide additional guidance.

Upon arrival, individuals will park and exit their vehicles and will enter the hangar through the marked west door and proceed through the testing process. A mask is required to enter the hangar.

Tests will be self-administered with the assistance of City of Williston and Williams County staff. Once individuals complete their test, they will exit the hangar through the east door, return to their vehicle, and leave the site. Results will be sent in approximately 15 minutes via text message.

Additional testing options are available through the UMDHU and CHI St. Alexius Health.

To learn what to expect with the BinaxNOW test, visit: https://www.health.nd.gov/rapid-antigen-screening.

To save time for anyone taking the BinaxNOW tests, individuals are strongly encouraged to pre-register. Registration can be completed online at https://testreg.nd.gov/ but is not required if an individual has been previously tested