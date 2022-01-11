Report: Booster shot is 88% effective at preventing hospitalization for COVID

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently announced that immunocompromised people can soon get a fourth dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine.

The agency considers the third shot now part of the regular immunization schedule for people with weakened immune systems, and after shortening the window for boosters to five months, some people might be eligible to get it this week.

A nurse for First District Health Unit says the omicron variant is the most widespread in the community, and getting a booster reduces the risk of hospitalization and death from the virus.

“When you talk about people that are hospitalized that are vaccinated, most of them have immunocompromised conditions,” said Lacy McNichols. “So because we have so much rampant in our community, it’s really important to get those booster doses, especially if you’re immunocompromised.”

McNichols says a COVID-19 mRNA booster shot is 88 percent effective at preventing hospitalization from the omicron variant.