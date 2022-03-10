To wear a mask or not? That’s the ongoing question in courthouses throughout the state.

Right now, most cases are being held virtually through courthouse technology — but as the number of COVID cases goes down, this may be changing.

In the south-central courts, you don’t have to wear a mask anymore.

State Court Administrator Sally Holewa says lifting the mask mandate in those courts was a collective decision.

“Because North Dakota is geographically a large state, and because we know that the virus moves through the area at different stages, we left it up to the presiding judges to determine what would work best inside of their local area,” said Holewa.

Holewa added if the courthouse is too crowded and social distancing can’t be maintained, they still recommend wearing a mask.

Individual judges can set their own rules in their own courtrooms requiring masks.