Turtle Mountain Tribal Council issues mask mandate for reservation

Turtle Mountain Tribal Council issued an indoor mask mandate on Friday for the reservation, citing a “surge situation” of COVID cases.

In a post shared on Facebook, the Turtle Mountain Tribe said the mask mandate and social distancing measures go into effect immediately for all Tribal and public buildings on the reservation.

It also said the reservation is averaging 14-15 cases per week and the vaccination rate is at 33 percent.

For any businesses in need of masks, you can call 701-477-2600 ext. 2696.