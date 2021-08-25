University of Mary’s plans as they prepare for semester

The University of Mary is ready to welcome students back as positive COVID cases continue to trend upward.

The private University says it’s going to use the same plan from last year, as their rolling average of cases never got above 1%.

When students and instructors return to the classroom the university will be at risk level one, meaning normal operations at full capacity, along with heightened hygiene and cleaning standards.

The Executive Vice President of the Bismarck university says the plan is timely and reasonable.

“We’re never going to want to swing to one extreme and then swing back to the other extreme. We’re going to go down the middle road. We’re going to make sure that we’re taking care of our people first and foremost. That we’re helping them to make good decisions. But because our plans are so reasonable we also have the ability to shift quickly and people are aware of it,” Jerome Richter said.

The university says if students are sick they are encouraged to isolate until they get a negative test.

Testing will be provided through the clinic on campus.