Update coming to NDDoH COVID-19 Dashboard regarding breakthrough, reinfection data

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) will host a live Town Hall event Thursday, Aug. 26, at 11:30 a.m. CT to announce an update to the NDDoH Coronavirus Cases Dashboard regarding breakthrough and reinfection data.

Speakers include:

  • Paul Carson, MD, FACP, North Dakota State University
  • Molly Howell, MPH, North Dakota Department of Health
  • Jenny Galbraith, North Dakota Department of Health
  • Benjamin Schram, MPH, North Dakota Department of Health

Dr. Paul Carson, infectious disease specialist and professor of public health at North Dakota State University, will also participate in the event to discuss COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness.

Members of the public can view the Town Hall event live Thursday at health.nd.gov/covidtownhall and submit questions to the panel using the “Q&A” feature on Microsoft Teams.

Advance registration is not required to attend.

