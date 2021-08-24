Who should be tested for COVID-19?

COVID cases are up by 180 since Monday.

With nearly half of the population vaccinated, some may wonder who exactly should get tested for the virus.

FEMA has provided an additional $3.5 million that will be used for funding the COVID-19 response in North Dakota.

One of the places that will get some of that money is First District Health Unit.

The Emergency Preparedness Response Coordinator, José Estrada, says despite vaccination status, people are still encouraged to get tested for COVID-19 — especially if they are a close contact of someone who has tested positive.

The clinic is appointment only and has both PCR and rapid tests.

“Testing, it allows us, public health and the medical community, to identify individuals that are sick,” said Estrada. “And the sooner we take them out of circulation or in isolation the better it is because we prevent the transmission of the disease.”

If you’d like to make an appointment, you can call 701-852-1376.

You can also register at testreg.nd.gov.