South Dakota Women’s Prison COVID-19 outbreak continues to grow, according to DOC data

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There are 42 active positive COVID-19 cases within South Dakota’s Department of Corrections facilities, according to a release of numbers from the department on Tuesday. The data reports that one of these cases is among staff, while 41 are among the offender population.

Of the inmate cases, 20 are in the main Women’s Prison facility in Pierre, 11 are in the Women’s Prison Unit-E and six are in the Pierre Community Work Center, which is also a part of the Women’s Prison system. The single staff case is also at the Women’s Prison.

In addition to the 37 inmate cases at the South Dakota Women’s Prison, four cases have also been reported at the Jamison Annex at the State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls.

As of Tuesday, the DOC is not reporting any new deaths of inmates or staff due to COVID-19.

In October, we learned that the South Dakota Women’s Prison was in the midst of a COVID-19 outbreak, with 21 inmate cases and two staff cases reported in their facilities. By Oct. 28, the DOC had revealed that the women’s prison had a total of 39 positive cases within the facility.

KELOLAND News has reached out to the DOC to ask about the testing status of inmates at the Women’s Prison and the Jamison Annex, as well as the overall vaccination rates of inmates within DOC facilities.