0 deaths, 7 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 303

The North Dakota Department of Health Sunday morning confirmed 7 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing June 12, bringing the total positives since testing began to 110,432.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 303 as of June 12. That’s down 30 cases from June 11.

As a trend, active cases haven’t been this low since June 29, 2020, when 307 active cases were reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,413. They declined to 584 on February 28 of this year, but then began rising once more. They peaked again on April 1 at 1,248 cases, but have been declining since then.

Of the new positives on June 12:

2 were in Morton County

2 were in Evans County

1 was in Cass County

1 was in Burleigh County

1 was in Ward County

Deaths

No new deaths were reported. The North Dakota Department of Health says it no longer publicly provides COVID-19 death information by sex, age and location.

A total of 1,520 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,245 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 262 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 9 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 108,609 people are considered recovered from the 110,432 positive cases, an increase of 37 from June 11.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on June 12 (37) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (7).

Hospitalizations

22 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of June 12, up 2 people from June 11. A total of 4,328 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 58 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.