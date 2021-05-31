0 deaths, 8 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 395

The North Dakota Department of Health Sunday morning confirmed 8 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing May 30, bringing the total positives since testing began to 109,944.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 395 as of May 30. That’s down 31 cases from May 29.

Active cases haven’t been this low since July 6, 2020, when 389 active cases were reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,430. They declined to 587 on February 28 of this year, but then began rising once more. They peaked again on April 1 at 1,249 cases, but have been declining since then.

Since May 1, the number of active COVID-19 cases across the state has dropped over 50 percent, going from 995 on May 1 to 395 on May 30.

Of the new positives on May 29:

2 were in Cass County

2 were in Stark County

1 was in Burleigh County

1 was in Ward County

1 was in Barnes County

1 was in McKenzie County

0 were in Grand Forks County

Deaths

No new deaths were reported. The North Dakota Department of Health says it no longer publicly provides COVID-19 death information by sex, age and location.

A total of 1,512 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,241 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 262 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 9 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 108,037 people are considered recovered from the 109,944 positive cases, an increase of 39 from May 29.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on May 30 (39) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (8).

Hospitalizations

34 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of May 30, up 1 from May 21. A total of 4,285 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 58 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.