1 death, 142 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 1,173

The North Dakota Department of Health Saturday morning confirmed 142 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on April 16, bringing the total positives since testing began to 105,696.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1,173 as of April 16. That’s down 10 cases from April 15.

The last time active positives were at that level was January 23, when 1,105 active positives were reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,436. They declined to 568 on February 28 but have been steadily rising since then.

Of the new positives:

37 were in Cass County

21 were in Burleigh County

11 were in Grand Forks County

4 were in Ward County

8 were in Williams County

4 were in Stark County

12 were in Morton County

Deaths

One new death was reported.

A total of 1,479 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,218 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 246 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 12 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 103,044 people are considered recovered from the 105,696 positive cases, an increase of 136 from April 15.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on April 15 (136) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (142).

Hospitalizations

35 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of April 16, that’s an increase of 4 people from April 15. A total of 4,042 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 56 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.