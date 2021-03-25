1 death, 199 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 888

The North Dakota Department of Health Wednesday morning confirmed 199 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on March 24, bringing the total positives since testing began to 102,198.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 888 as of March 24. That’s up 94 cases from March 23.

The last time active positives were that low was July 22, 2020, when 881 active positives were reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13 at 10,430 and have been declining since then.

Of the new positives:

93 were in Cass County

27 were in Grand Forks County

15 were in Burleigh County

10 were in Williams County

3 were in Morton County

12 were in Stark County

3 were in Ward County

Deaths

1 new death was reported:

Man in his 80s from Cass County

A total of 1,465 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,207 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 244 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 14 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 99,845 people are considered recovered from the 102,198 positive cases, an increase of 97 from March 23.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on March 23 (97) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (199).

Hospitalizations

21 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of March 23. A total of 3,921 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record keeping began in March 2020.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 54 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.