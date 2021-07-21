1 death, 26 new cases of COVID-19 in ND; active cases statewide are 212

The North Dakota Department of Health Wednesday morning confirmed 26 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on July 20, bringing the total positives since testing began to 111,093.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 212 as of July 20, up 7 cases from July 18.

Active positives peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,408. They declined to 567 on February 28 of this year, but then began rising once more.

They peaked again on April 1 at 1,229 cases, but then declined to 116 by July 5. They have been slowly rising since then.

Of the 26 new positives on July 20:

8 were in Burleigh County

3 were in Cass County

3 were in Ward County

2 were in Morton Count

2 were in Williams County

1 was in Grand Forks County

0 were in Stark County

Deaths

One new death was reported on July 20. The North Dakota Department of Health says it no longer publicly provides COVID-19 death information by sex, age and location.

A total of 1,538 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,262 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 268 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 7 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 109,343 people are considered recovered from the 111,093 positive cases, an increase of 23 from July 19.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on July 20 (23) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (26).

Hospitalizations

11 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of July 20, up 1 from July 19. A total of 4,371 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 59 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.