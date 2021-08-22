1 death, 117 new cases of COVID-19 in ND, active cases statewide are 1,499

The North Dakota Department of Health Sunday morning confirmed 117 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on August 21, bringing the total positives since testing began to 114,806.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1,499 as of August 21, down 38 cases from August 21.

The last time active positives were this high was January 15, when 1,487 cases were reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,409. They declined to 120 by July 5, but have been steadily rising since then.

Of the 301 new positives on August 19:

28 were in Cass County

28 were in Burleigh County

21 were in Ward County

8 were in Stutsman County

6 were in Grand Forks County

6 were in Williams County

4 were in Stark County

One death was reported on August 21. The North Dakota Department of Health says it no longer publicly provides COVID-19 death information by sex, age and location.

A total of 1,551 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,267 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 271 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 12 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 111,756 people are considered recovered from the 114,806 positive cases, an increase of 155 people from August 20.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on August 21 (155) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (117).

Hospitalizations

59 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of August 21, up 8 from August 20. A total of 4,532 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 61 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.