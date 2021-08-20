1 death, 301 new cases of COVID-19 in ND, active cases statewide are 1,495

The North Dakota Department of Health Friday morning confirmed 301 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on August 19, bringing the total positives since testing began to 114,481.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1,495 as of August 19, up 142 cases from August 18.

The last time active positives were this high was January 15, when 1,487 cases were reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,409. They declined to 120 by July 5, but have been steadily rising since then.

Of the 301 new positives on August 19:

69 were in Cass County

41 were in Burleigh County

37 were in Ward County

28 were in Stark County

16 were in Grand Forks County

11 were in Williams County

5 were in Morton County

One death was reported on August 19. The North Dakota Department of Health says it no longer publicly provides COVID-19 death information by sex, age and location.

A total of 1,550 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,267 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 271 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 11 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 111,436 people are considered recovered from the 114,481 positive cases, an increase of 155 people from August 18.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on August 19 (155) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (301).

Hospitalizations

51 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of August 19, up 7 from August 18. A total of 4,517 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 61 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.