1 death, 34 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 272

The North Dakota Department of Health Tuesday morning confirmed 34 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing June 14, bringing the total positives since testing began to 110,473.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 272 as of June 14. That’s down 14 cases from June 13.

Active cases haven’t been this low since June 26, 2020, when 276 active cases were reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,413. They declined to 583 on February 28 of this year, but then began rising once more. They peaked again on April 1 at 1,247 cases, but have been declining since then.

Of the 34 new positives on June 14:

8 were in Cass County

7 were in Burleigh County

5 were in Williams County

3 were in Grand Forks County

1 was in Morton County

1 was in Stark County

1 was in Ward County

Deaths

One new death was reported. The North Dakota Department of Health says it no longer publicly provides COVID-19 death information by sex, age and location.

A total of 1,521 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,248 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 262 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 10 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 108,680 people are considered recovered from the 110,473 positive cases, an increase of 46 from June 13.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on June 14 (46) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (34).

Hospitalizations

20 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of June 14, down 2 from June 13. A total of 4,330 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 58 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.