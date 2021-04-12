1 death, 64 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 1,075

The North Dakota Department of Health Sunday morning confirmed 64 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on April 111, bringing the total positives since testing began to 104,808.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1,075 as of April 11. That’s down 36 cases from April 11.

The last time active positives were at that level was January 21, when 1,193 active positives were reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,433. They declined to 559 on February 28 but have been steadily rising since then.

Of the new positives:

27 were in Cass County

8 were in Grand Forks County

8 were in Burleigh County

3 were in Stark County

4 were in Ward County

3 were in Morton County

0 were in Williams County

Deaths

1 death were reported.

Man in his 60s from Stutsman County

A total of 1,471 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,212 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 246 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 13 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 102,262 people are considered recovered from the 104,808 positive cases, an increase of 84 from April 10.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on April 11 (84) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (64).

Hospitalizations

35 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of April 11. A total of 4,002 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 55 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.