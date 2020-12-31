10 deaths, 303 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 1,889

The North Dakota Department of Health Thursday morning has confirmed 303 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing December 30, bringing the total positives since testing began to 92,495.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1,889 as of December 31. That’s up 68 cases from the day before. The positivity rate for December 31 is 3.86 percent.

Deaths

Ten new deaths were reported:

Man in his 80s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 90s from Cass County.

Woman in her 60s from Cass County.

Man in his 50s from Grand Forks County.

Man in his 90s from Hettinger County.

Man in his 80s from McKenzie County.

Man in his 90s from Morton County.

Man in his 80s from Ramsey County.

Man in his 60s from Stark County.

Woman in her 70s from Williams County.

A total of 1,292 people have died so far in North Dakota with COVID-19.

Recoveries and Hospitalizations

The health department reports 89,314 people are considered recovered from the 92,495 positive cases, an increase of 187 people from December 30.

94 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of December 31, down two from the day before.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.