10 deaths, 381 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 2,984

The North Dakota Department of Health Thursday morning confirmed 381 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing December 16, bringing the total positives since testing began to 89,064.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 2,984 as of December 17. That’s up 28 cases from the day before.

Of the new positives:

89 were in Cass County

36 were in Burleigh County

30 were in Rolette County

28 were in Grand Forks County

22 were in Williams County

19 were in Ward County

17 were in Stutsman County

14 were in Morton County

Deaths

10 new deaths were reported:

Man in his 60s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 90s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 70s from McLean County.

Man in his 50s from Richland County.

Man in his 60s from Richland County.

Woman in her 80s from Stark County.

Woman in her 90s from Stark County.

Man in his 70s from Traill County.

Man in his 90s from Ward County.

Woman in her 70s from Wells County.

A total of 1,204 people have died so far in North Dakota with COVID-19.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 84,875 people are considered recovered from the 89,064 positive cases. 340 of those recoveries were reported on December 17th.

Hospitalizations

148 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of December 17, down 12 from December 16.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.