10 deaths, 935 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 11,124

The North Dakota Department of Health Thursday morning has confirmed 935 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing November 14, bringing the total positives since testing began to 63,796.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 11,124 as of November 14. That’s down 187 cases from November 13.

Of the new positives, 133 were in Burleigh County and 58 were in Morton County.

Cass County had 129 new positives and Grand Forks County reported 136 new positives on November 14.

Williams County had 33, Stark County had 43 and Ward County had 132 for November 14.

Deaths

10 new deaths were reported:

Man in his 90s from Grand Forks County.

Man in his 60s from Grand Forks County.

Man in his 70s from Grand Forks County.

Man in his 70s from Kidder County.

Man in his 50s from Mountrail County.

Man in his 80s from Ramsey County.

Woman in her 80s from Stutsman County.

Woman in her 90s from Stutsman County.

Woman in her 90s from Stutsman County.

Woman in her 80s from Walsh County.

A total of 736 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 564 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 112 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 50 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 51,936 people are considered recovered from the 63,796 positive cases, an increase of 922 people from November 13.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on November 14 (1,101) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (1,426).

Of the 11,124 active cases in North Dakota as of November 14, Burleigh County has 1,669 cases. Cass County has 1,600 active cases and Grand Forks County has 1,170. Morton County has 531 active cases.

Stark County has 352, Ward County has 1,510 and Williams County has 396 active cases.

Hospitalizations

322 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of November 14, down 2 from November 13. A total of 2,178 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

Total Positives To Date

Cass County reports a total of 13,359 positive cases to date and Grand Forks County reports 6,757 cases.

Burleigh County has a total of 9,897 positive cases to date and Morton County has 3,355 cases.

Williams County has 2,577 total positive cases to date, Stark County has 3,012, Ward County has 6,158 and Mountrail County has 843.

Other county numbers are available here.

Other Data

A total of 323,660 unique individual tests have been conducted to date.

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 41 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.