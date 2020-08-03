127 new COVID-19 cases reported for August 2; statewide total is 6,785

The North Dakota Department of Health Monday morning has confirmed 127 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing August 1, bringing the statewide total to 6,785.

Of the new cases, Stark County logged the most: 21. Burleigh County reported 19 new cases, and Morton County added 9. Ward County had 14, and Williams County had 3.

A total of 105 people have died with COVID-19 so far in North Dakota.

Of those, 91 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 10 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. Four death records are pending.

The health department reports 5,590 people are considered recovered from the 6,785 positive cases, an increase of 113 people from August 1.

This means there are 1,090 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of August 2.

According to state health department numbers (which have been revised several times for specific dates), the statewide active cases first peaked on May 21 at 672 active cases, then began falling until they hit a low of 213 on June 22.

After that, the statewide active cases have once again been trending upward.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on August 2 (113) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (127).

46 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of August 2. A total of 379 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

COVID-19 cases have been reported in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

A total of 158,751 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 151,966 coming back negative for COVID-19. The daily positivity rate for August 2 is 2.7%.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.