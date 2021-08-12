2 deaths, 151 new cases of COVID-19 in ND, active cases statewide are 927

The North Dakota Department of Health Thursday morning confirmed 151 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on August 11, bringing the total positives since testing began to 112,894.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 927 as of August 11, up 67 cases from August 10.

Active positives peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,411. They declined to 567 on February 28 of this year, but then began rising once more.

They peaked again on April 1 at 1,228 cases but then declined to 118 by July 5. They have been rising since then.

Of the 151 new positives on August 10:

48 were in Cass County

18 were in Burleigh County

16 were in Stark County

16 were in Ward County

11 were in Williams County

2 were in Morton County

6 were in Grand Forks County

Two deaths was reported on August 11. The North Dakota Department of Health says it no longer publicly provides COVID-19 death information by sex, age and location.

A total of 1,545 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,265 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 271 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 9 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 110,422 people are considered recovered from the 112,894 positive cases, an increase of 75 people from August 10.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on August 11 (75) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (151).

Hospitalizations

31 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of August 11, up 7 from August 10. A total of 4,445 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 59.62 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.