2 deaths, 153 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 1,073

The North Dakota Department of Health Wednesday morning confirmed 153 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing January 28, bringing the total positives since testing began to 97,458.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1,073 as of January 28. That’s up 22 cases from January 26.

The last time active positives were that low was Aug. 19, when 1,168 active positives were reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13 at 10,197 and have been declining since then.

Of the new positives:

17 were in Burleigh County

21 were in Ward County

33 were in Cass County

5 were in Williams County

11 were in Grand Forks County

4 were in Morton County

7 were in Stark County

Deaths

2 new deaths was reported:

Woman in her 50s from Cass County

Woman in her 100s from Richland County

A total of 1,419 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,176 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 229 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 12 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 94,966 people are considered recovered from the 97,458 positive cases, an increase of 108 people from January 26.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on January 27 (108) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (153).

Hospitalizations

51 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of January 28, which is higher than January 26 number (49). A total of 3,776 people have been hospitalized since reporting began in March.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 51 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.