2 deaths, 168 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 1,112

The North Dakota Department of Health Saturday morning confirmed 168 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing April 30, bringing the total positives since testing began to 107,639.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1,112 as of April 30. That’s up 22 cases from April 29.

Active positives peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,434. They declined to 584 on February 28 but have been steadily rising since then.

Of the new positives:

33 were in Cass County

8 were in Ward County

22 were in Burleigh County

7 were in Stark County

20 were in Grand Forks County

21 were in Williams County

7 were in Morton County

18 were in Benson County

Deaths

Two new deaths were reported.

A total of 1,494 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,228 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 254 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 12 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 105,033 people are considered recovered from the 107,639 positive cases, an increase of 146 from April 29.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on April 30 (146) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (168).

Hospitalizations

36 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of April 30, up 1 person from April 29. A total of 4,130 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 56 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.