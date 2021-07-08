2 deaths, 30 new cases of COVID-19 in ND; active cases statewide are 147

The North Dakota Department of Health Thursday morning confirmed 30 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing July 7, bringing the total positives since testing began to 110,808.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 147 as of July 7, up 23 from July 6.

Active cases haven’t been this low since April 10, 2020, when 148 active cases were reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,406. They declined to 559 on February 28 of this year, but then began rising once more. They peaked again on April 1 at 1,223 cases, but have been declining since then.

Of the 30 new positives on July 7:

11 were in Ward County

4 were in Williams County

3 were in Stark County

2 were in Cass County

1 was in Bureigh County

1 was in Morton County

0 were in Grand Forks County

Deaths

Two new deaths were reported on July 7. The North Dakota Department of Health says it no longer publicly provides COVID-19 death information by sex, age and location.

A total of 1,530 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,257 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 266 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 6 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 109,131 people are considered recovered from the 110,808 positive cases, an increase of 7 from July 6.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on July 7 (7) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (30).

Hospitalizations

10 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of July 7, up 1 from July 6. A total of 4,356 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 59 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.