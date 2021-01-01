Coronavirus
2 North Dakotans have allergic reaction suspected from COVID-19 vaccine; infectious disease specialist says ‘don’t be alarmed’

19,097 healthcare workers and long-term care residents have already been vaccinated in the state.

Now the North Dakota Department of Health has reported two cases of severe allergic reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Both individuals experienced symptoms within 15 minutes after the being administered the Moderna vaccine.

We spoke with a infectious disease specialist who says the incidents are outliers and the overwhelming majority of people who have been vaccinated so far, have not had adverse reactions.

Dr. Noe Mateo with Sanford Health says the risk of contracting the virus remains much higher.

“Adjusting your behavior to a perceive risk is certainly what we all do. But everybody has to balance the risk of having a reaction versus the risk of getting COVID-19. And the consequences of actual infection,” explained Dr. Mateo.

The state says neither person was hospitalized as a result of the allergic reactions.

