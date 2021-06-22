3 deaths, 29 new cases of COVID-19 in ND; active cases statewide are 212

The North Dakota Department of Health Tuesday morning confirmed 29 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing June 21, bringing the total positives since testing began to 110,598.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 212 as of June 21. That’s an increase of 6 from June 20.

Active cases haven’t been this low since April 16, 2020, when 218 active cases were reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,416. They declined to 586 on February 28 of this year, but then began rising once more. They peaked again on April 1 at 1,249 cases, but have been declining since then.

Of the 29 new positives on June 21:

8 were in Cass County

6 were in Burleigh County

3 were in Williams County

2 were in Ward County

1 was in Stark County

0 were in Morton County

0 were in Grand Forks County

Deaths

3 new deaths were reported June 21. The North Dakota Department of Health says it no longer publicly provides COVID-19 death information by sex, age and location.

A total of 1,526 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,253 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 263 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 7 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 108,860 people are considered recovered from the 110,598 positive cases, an increase of 21 from June 20.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on June 21 (21) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (29).

Hospitalizations

18 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of June 21, down 1 from June 20. A total of 4,344 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 58 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.